If You're Shopping For A Used Kia Stinger, Try And Find One Of The Rare Orange GTS Models

Life is too short to own a boring car. Those words are emblazoned in big honkin' letters in the automotive portion of the Elvis Presley Museum. Since Presley had little desire for drab, grayscale vehicles, one Kia's vivid color and tire-eviscerating shenanigans might have made its way into The King's collection. The Kia we're referring to is the special edition Stinger GTS (2019), and it tells a very different story from most of the brand's past offerings.

Kia's Stinger GTS prioritizes smoky, silly driving fun over the more boring stuff, allowing drivers to stay in gears for longer without a mandated upshift. It'll even send 100% of its power to the rear wheels on demand. Care for some drifting in the family sedan, anyone? If that wasn't showboat-y enough, the limited-run GTS wears a distinctive shade of orange you won't find on other Stingers except the GT2.

Although Kia killed off the Stinger following the 2023 model year, performance sedan fans can still get one on the used market. Better yet, if the shouty Stinger GTS trips your trigger, you can get the keys to a used one without paying the original's $44,995 starting price. That said, you might want to include a budget for those sure-to-be-ill-fated tires.