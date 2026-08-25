Think You're The Tugmaster? Think Again

This long, low-slung, torque monster was designed to handle some seriously heavy loads on a daily basis. We're talking about something as large as a 660,000-pound Boeing 777, here, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and it wasn't even the most powerful tug made at the time, that went to the 53,000-pound TBL-400. The TBL-280 is powered by a 7.1-liter turbodiesel inline-6 that sends 255 horsepower and 698 lb-ft of torque through a three-speed, manually shifted automatic transmission. That's enough to tow a fully loaded DC-10 at speeds up to 22 mph, but it's not strictly business; it also features a heater, air-conditioner, and electric defrost system, as well as a 180-degree swiveling instrument panel and seat.

Naturally it doesn't use the typical tow hitch you find on the back of any old pickup truck, or even one you find on a semi-truck. Instead, it actually locks around the front landing gear of the plane, and hoists it into the air so the operator can steer the plane. It has the ability to operate with front-wheel steering, four-wheel steering, crab steering like the Hummer EV, or rear-wheel-only steering for maximum maneuverability, and of course it can be driven in reverse.

Phillips offers a condensed version of the instructions for lifting an aircraft, which sounds rather stressful, but the tug has the tech to make it simpler. Of course there are some great photos as well, even offering the POV of what it looks like to look back and see the jumbo jet being towed. It's a great read, and I'm so jealous of Phillips's opportunity to experience such a specialized piece of equipment. Check it out on Car And Driver's website!