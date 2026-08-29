Dubbed Last Of The Moonshiners, This NASCAR Driver Was Still Racing In His 70s

When it was founded in 1947, NASCAR was essentially a legal outlet for drivers who had cut their teeth hauling illegal alcohol. In fact, the official NASCAR Hall of Fame helps celebrate those roots with an actual moonshine still built by legendary driver Junior Johnson — and its All-Star Trophy is a moonshine still. Yet while running moonshine may seem like a part of the distant past, at least one NASCAR driver with an old-school resume was still at it — racing, we mean — well into the 21st century.

That would be Morgan Shepherd, aka the "Last of the Moonshiners," who was still competing in NASCAR's Xfinity season in 2019. Shepherd was 77 at the time, and he managed to finish the season ranked No. 62 in the standings with 29 points. Well before then, however, Shepherd had been introduced to the moonshine business by his father, Jesse Clay Shepherd. Morgan and a friend, unable to waste their days online, were even operating their own still when they were in their teens.

Business must have been slumping in the 1960s, though. That's when Morgan Shepherd made a bid to increase his cash flow at the local racetrack, relying on one of the cars he had already prepped for running moonshine. It turned out to be a good decision. Shepherd soon saw enough success to go pro. His first NASCAR Cup race came in 1970, and by the time he hung up his helmet, he'd started more than 1,000 NASCAR national-series events. Only Richard Petty, Mark Martin, Joe Nemechek, Kevin Harvick, Michael Waltrip, Terry Labonte, and Jeff Burton have done the same.