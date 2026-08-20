NC Driver Hits University Cycling Team, Killing 2 And Sending 7 More To The Hospital

Milligan University, a small, private college outside Johnson City, Tennessee, is mourning the loss of two members of the university cycling team who died Wednesday morning after a North Carolina driver hit them with his car. The New York Times reports that in addition to killing two people, the driver also hospitalized seven others. Police arrested the driver, who now faces a series of charges.

Details on what happened in the moments before the crash are still unclear, but so far, we know 69-year-old John Benfield hit a group of 11 cyclists out on a training ride at about 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. The group was reportedly riding along Tennessee's Highway 19E in Carter County, when Benfield drove into them near Simerly Creek Road. Local law enforcement hasn't commented on intent, either, but prosecutors have charged Benfield with two counts of vehicular homicide by recklessness and five counts of aggravated assault by vehicle by recklessness.

Benfield was booked into the Carter County jail and at time of publication doesn't appear to have been released on bond. Authorities have since identified the two students who died as Brayden Rogers and Haylan Engdahl, both of whom were sophomores at the university.