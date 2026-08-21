At $7,591, Is This 1991 Olds Cutlass Supreme A Supremely Good Bargain?
Advertised as attracting lots of "ATTENTION & THUMBS UP!", today's Nice Price or No Dice Cutlass convertible is also said to run and drive fantastically. Reading the rest of the description, let's see if we give its price a thumbs up.
While the Nissan Sentra has always had to live in the shadow of its bigger brother, the Altima, the smaller car gets the last laugh, as the Sentra continues to live on for another day while the Altima is said to be shuffling off its mortal coil packs at the end of this model year. Why is it a big win for the little guy? It's mostly due to demand, as the Sentra is handily outselling the Altima.
The 2007 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec-V we looked at Thursday may not have the reputation for troublemaking as its Altima sibling, but it had the goods—a 200-horsepower engine, a manual gearbox, and some aftermarket add-ons—to feel just as rowdy. At a $5,800 asking, a slim majority of you were willing to go out and get into a dustup with the Sentra. And when that dust settled, it came away with a 60% 'Nice Price' win.
Cuts like a knife
Over the years, there have been a heck of a lot of cars named after swords. They're right up there with animals in the pantheon of automotive naming conventions. Just consider that, to date, we've had the Buick LeSabre (translated as "the saber"), the Reliant Scimitar, the Lamborghini Espada (Espada is "sword" in Spanish), and perhaps most revered, the Oldsmobile Cutlass.
We're getting a cut of those cars with today's 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible. And, this is not just any Cutlass Supreme. This one has the FE3 Sport Package, which means an upgraded sport suspension, quicker steering, and big-for-its-time 16-inch wheels. Apparently Oldsmobile briefly decided that the proper way to enjoy a convertible was to make it handle a little better.
The convertible conversion was done by Cars and Concepts, but was fully backed by Olds and sold through dealers with a full factory warranty. According to the ad, only 41 convertibles were built with the FE3 package in the 1991 model year, out of just 1,380 total Cutlass Supreme drop tops made.
The Supremes
There's practically nothing to worry about under that convertible top, too. Beneath the hood lie the stout and sturdy 3.1-liter L82 OHV V6 and a 4T60 four-speed automatic, both of which have a decent reputation for reliability and longevity. On the W-body Cutlass, that drivetrain powers the front wheels. Yes, there was a vastly higher output 3.4-liter DOHC V6 engine offered this model year, but that option box wasn't checked on this car, so let's just move on. As is, the car has 140 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque to play with. Will it be quick? No. But who among us doesn't appreciate some old-school leisurely motoring?
Per the ad, the car has had three owners who have combined to rack up 104,219 miles. With so few miles, the seller's claim that it "runs and drives fantastic" doesn't seem all that unbelievable. A slew of service records, a clean title, and the original Monroney sticker will come with the car.
Power at the top
Overall, this Cutlass looks to be in great condition, and, being a 1991, it's free of the weird Star Wars stormtrooper look that plagued the model from 1992 onward. The color combination of Dark Blue Metallic and a white roof is classy and timeless, especially paired with the light gray interior. Based on the pictures, both the paint and top appear to have few, if any, flaws. In fact, the only complaint on the exterior is some fading of the matte black paint on the A pillars. How hard could that be to cure? Plus, the strengthening hoop in the middle of the car allows for both proper seat belt mounts and the maintaining of the Cutlass' cool beer tap door handles.
Opening the door reveals an interior with everything you could want from an old car—leather seating surfaces, power windows, locks, and steering—and a few unexpected delights. Those include a more modern Pioneer stereo with Bluetooth and an uber-cool factory digital instrument cluster that, amaze, amaze, amaze, still looks to be working just perfectly. Tie that all up with the bow of it all being in what appears to be as-new condition, and there aren't any complaints to be had.
A future classic?
All in all, this looks to be a solid example of an interesting car that has the potential to be either a cool weekend ride, a daily driver if you're cautious (there are no airbags and these cars will fold faster than Superman on laundry day if in an accident), or even a show car. Could that be worth the $7,591 asked for this example?
Now, I realize that $7,591 is a lot of money for a 35-year-old Oldsmobile with a 3.1 V6 and front-wheel drive. But how often do you get the chance to buy a car that is simultaneously a forgotten GM convertible, an oddball factory sport package car, and something you probably never see another example of at Cars & Coffee?
What do you think? Is it worth it for the right buyer? Or for that price, is this an Oldsmobile that even your father wouldn't touch?
You decide!
Portland, Oregon, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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