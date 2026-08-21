At $7,591, Is This 1991 Olds Cutlass Supreme A Supremely Good Bargain?

Advertised as attracting lots of "ATTENTION & THUMBS UP!", today's Nice Price or No Dice Cutlass convertible is also said to run and drive fantastically. Reading the rest of the description, let's see if we give its price a thumbs up.

While the Nissan Sentra has always had to live in the shadow of its bigger brother, the Altima, the smaller car gets the last laugh, as the Sentra continues to live on for another day while the Altima is said to be shuffling off its mortal coil packs at the end of this model year. Why is it a big win for the little guy? It's mostly due to demand, as the Sentra is handily outselling the Altima.

The 2007 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec-V we looked at Thursday may not have the reputation for troublemaking as its Altima sibling, but it had the goods—a 200-horsepower engine, a manual gearbox, and some aftermarket add-ons—to feel just as rowdy. At a $5,800 asking, a slim majority of you were willing to go out and get into a dustup with the Sentra. And when that dust settled, it came away with a 60% 'Nice Price' win.