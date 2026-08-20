At $5,800, Is This 2007 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec-V A Special Deal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Sentra SE-R has always played second fiddle to Honda's Civic Si in the small sporty car category. That makes it a non-obvious choice. We'll just have to decide if this one's condition and price boost its chances.

In his golden tenor voice, singer Harry Nilsson lamented that "one is the loneliest number that you'll ever do." Further, he sings that "two can be as bad as one, it's the loneliest number since the number one." Unfortunately for Harry, he took that sentiment to heart, never stopping at one or even two cocktails. On those benders, right beside Alice Cooper and other members of the ragtag group of partiers known as the Hollywood Vampires, he drank himself into oblivion.

The 1998 SsangYong Korando we looked at on Wednesday was claimed by its seller to be one of only two privately imported examples in the entire United States. As lonely as that might make the Korando, too few of you were willing to make an attempt to cheer it up at its $16,400 asking price. Sadly for the seller, that fell in a massive 93% 'No Dice' loss.