At $5,800, Is This 2007 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec-V A Special Deal?
Today's Nice Price or No Dice Sentra SE-R has always played second fiddle to Honda's Civic Si in the small sporty car category. That makes it a non-obvious choice. We'll just have to decide if this one's condition and price boost its chances.
In his golden tenor voice, singer Harry Nilsson lamented that "one is the loneliest number that you'll ever do." Further, he sings that "two can be as bad as one, it's the loneliest number since the number one." Unfortunately for Harry, he took that sentiment to heart, never stopping at one or even two cocktails. On those benders, right beside Alice Cooper and other members of the ragtag group of partiers known as the Hollywood Vampires, he drank himself into oblivion.
The 1998 SsangYong Korando we looked at on Wednesday was claimed by its seller to be one of only two privately imported examples in the entire United States. As lonely as that might make the Korando, too few of you were willing to make an attempt to cheer it up at its $16,400 asking price. Sadly for the seller, that fell in a massive 93% 'No Dice' loss.
Spec-V
Before we delve into the specifics regarding the 2007 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec-V, let's make it perfectly clear that this model—the Spec-V—is the one any of us would want. While carrying the badge of the beloved and capable SE-R from the 1990s, this generation of sporty-seeming Sentra is a sheep in neutered wolf's clothing when not appended by that Spec-V badge and its updated hardware.
Let's look at the differences. While the Spec-V sports a solid six-speed stick as its party piece, the standard SE-R is saddled solely with a fun-sapping CVT. Both cars have the 2.5-liter QR25DE inline-four under the hood, but while the SE-R gets only 140 horsepower, a higher compression ratio and strengthened internals imbue the Spec-V with a full 200 ponies and a taste for premium gas.
A limited slip differential is another Spec-V exclusive. All SE-R's received a slightly more aggressive fascia, SE-R embroidered sport seats, and a dash-top gauge cluster featuring dials for oil pressure and a g-meter for measuring acceleration and deceleration. The Spec-V further one-ups the base SE-R in the cabin by adding red seat belts.
Not so mellow yellow
This one, in Solar Yellow over a black cloth interior, has 159,000 miles under its belt, which the seller describes as "low miles." Along with the slew of standard features the car carries—a killer Rockford Fosgate six-disk CD stereo, manual climate control with A/C, power windows and locks, and cruise control—this car has some added extras. Those include tinted plastic wind deflectors on the door glass, side-view mirror visors, and a windshield wrap that advertises "SPORT."
In the cabin, the air vents have been wrapped or painted in the same yellow as the exterior, an odd choice when taken as a whole with the red seat belts and orange gauge numbering. That's probably easily rectified if not desired, and, to be fair, the car overall looks terrific in the ad.
On the outside, the bodywork appears free of any dings, dents or failures in the paint. In addition, the factory alloys are reasonably decent and are shod in tires with plenty of tread. In the cabin, nothing looks broken, overly worn, or out of place. Yes, this is an older, cheap car, so there's no big screen in the dash. That's been addressed somewhat by a phone mount secured within easy reach of the driver's right hand.
Loud and proud
According to the ad, everything on the car works as it should, and as an added enticement, it comes with a brand-new clutch. It also comes with an aftermarket stainless-steel exhaust from Megan Racing, which the seller warns is LOUD. Apparently there is an adapter—or "muffler"—that can be added to quiet things down. Despite the new clutch, aftermarket exhaust, and all the aesthetic add-ons, the seller says this Sentra is "ALL ORIGINAL." They also note that it "RUNS fast, strong and smooth," and that it is a "gas saver." Just remember that gas is premium, so it's saving even more.
There's a clean title and the comfort found in buying something that isn't an obvious choice or something seen every day. This generation of Sentra also shares its platform with the Renault Mégane, which is a great icebreaker at parties or when stopping random people on the street for an awkward, uncomfortable chat.
A just-right price?
Looking around, there aren't a lot of SE-R Spec-V Sentras for sale. That makes this one a fairly rare opportunity. We should also note that while its $5,800 asking price seems to be right smack-dab in the middle of the model's comfort zone, the mileage (159K, arguably, isn't that low) and the add-ons may detract from its value.
Or they may add to it! That's what we're here to find out. What do you think? Is $5,800 a fair price for this Spec-V as it's been presented in its ad? Or is that too much to call it a V for victory?
You decide!
Seattle, Washington, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Don R. for the hookup!
Help me out with Nice Price or No Dice. Hit me up at robemslie@gmail.com and send a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.