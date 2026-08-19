Watch A Chinese Voyah EV Successfully Send It Through A Tunnel Loop Like In Schumacher's Mercedes SLS Ad

As we've all discovered through our own personal trials of pushing Matchbox and Hot Wheels around an upside-down track loop, physics is fickle and it's not easy to get a vehicle to successfully complete a loop. It's difficult enough that when Mercedes-Benz attempted a loop stunt in 2010 for an SLS AMG ad, the brand enlisted the best of the best, Michael Schumacher. Chinese automaker Voyah (of Dongfeng origin) just recreated that same video in 2026 with its Passion S electric SUV in a test tunnel in Wuhan, making sure to provide a full uncut video to illustrate how its EV can pull off the same stunt as a Mercedes supercar.

That last little line isn't Jalopnik throwing shade at Mercedes, but it might be a little shade from Voyah. Over the years there has been discussion on whether or not that Mercedes and Schumacher performance of a full 360-degree maneuver through the tunnel was really as successful as it was portrayed in the video. And it's not to doubt the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion's skills, or the performance of a Mercedes-AMG product. But if you want some entertaining rabbit-hole reading for later, many forums discussed the potential believability of the German factory's stunt.

And that discourse is exactly why Voyah was sure to provide a couple of angles of the 360-degree maneuver completed by the Passion S in its full cinematic video. The 2:22 video begins with a nod to the Mercedes ad. In fact, the onscreen text in English reads, "16 years ago, one film made German driving dynamics a legend. 16 years on, China writes the next one." The company adds, "The difference? This time, it's all real. No effects. No cuts." Voyah isn't playing around.