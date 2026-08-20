Brembo Had To Design Its Most Powerful Caliper Ever Because American Trucks Are Getting Too Heavy

The United States market is not following the footsteps of reasonable countries that recognize the existential threat posed by human-caused climate change, despite several consecutive years of record-breaking heat and natural disasters. And since the Trump Administration has eliminated all greenhouse gas standards for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles and heavy-duty engines, automakers are continuing to make bigger, heavier, and more powerful trucks than ever before. Without regulations to force their hand, or profit incentives to drive the development of smaller and cheaper vehicles, the needle keeps moving in the opposite direction.

Even the electric vehicles, which are meant to cause less environmental harm than their petroleum-burning counterparts, are steamrolling American roads with curb weights upwards of 9,000 pounds, so Italian brake manufacturer Brembo unveiled its most powerful caliper ever, the Boldika.

The Boldika marks Brembo's first foray into the heavy duty pickup and large SUV segment, and it's launching first on the Chevrolet Silverado EV RST Stars and Steel Edition. It's a relatively straightforward embiggened six-piston caliper that has some clever tweaks to bulk it up enough to stop a speeding five-ton wall of truck, with nearly 6,300 lb-ft of braking torque.