These Are The Cars You Hate To Love
We've all got our own tastes in cars, and that taste probably doesn't include every single car out there. Maybe you're really into '90s JDM sports cars, or '60s American trucks. But once in a while, you'll run into something that meets absolutely none of your criteria — maybe a car from a segment you actively loathe — that you just can't help but love. Earlier this week, I asked you for those cars you hate to love, and today we're looking through your answers.
This, more than maybe any other question I can recall asking you beautiful people, was absolutely full of Toyotas. Having grown up around Toyotas and Honda as the default cars, this is fascinating to me — they're just good, reliable daily drivers. Why the hate? I know you have your reasons, but they're just so foreign to my being that I can barely understand them. I'm glad there are some that y'all still like.
Toyota Camry
The current gen Camry. It austensibly is a boring appliance-mobile, with zero enthusiast pretense; a car for people who solely read Consumer Reports when researching what vehicle to purchase. Within the realm of my own mind I was sure simply powering it on would start the soul extraction process from my innards.
However, the Camry is truly exceptional in its execution. After a week with one as a rental I walked away thinking that Toyota had won all arguments on providing all the car anyone needs, and that any divergence from purchasing a sedan other than a Camry is an emotional one rather than a logical one. This claim is substantive though, the real world acceleration is stronger than my Genesis G70 with a turbo 4, the steering feel better than G80 M3, the ride was supple and controlled, the seats comfortable, all while returning better than 50 mpg.
I am loathe to love a FWD Hybrid Sedan with an eCVT, but the Camry is truly exceptional.
My parents have owned five Camrys since the mid 80's. Rock solid reliable with low running costs and above average resale. When you're middle class, two kids, a big mortgage, and family 300+ miles away you visit 3-4x a year, a Camry was, and still is, a smart decision.
Toyota Camry Hybrid for me. I've been anti-Toyota for a while now because most of what they offer is bland, soulless, and driven by people who are old enough to be Boer War veterans – all driving well below the speed limit and running red lights because they are legally blind. But over the past couple of months I've had a Camry Hybrid as a rental twice, and well, I really, really liked it. I was going up a highway entrance ramp after picking the car up and I'm used to vehicles with CVTs being able to turn gasoline into noise, and that's about it. I was shocked at the highway acceleration. Even around town, I found it to be rather sprightly. This was my first experience with an e-CVT and I think manufacturers aren't doing themselves any favours by distancing the new transmissions from the old belt/chain CVTs.
I won't be in the market for a new car any time soon, but it gave me hope that there might be a car out there that I'd like. I'd prefer the Accord but I've never driven one and I understand that the hybrid system is different from Toyota. Given the the Accord and Camry sell well, I suspect they'll be around when I'm in the market.
Submitted by: ExParrot89, Mike I, Mike-NB
BMW i3
BMW i3 (the original), I used to ridicule it but now I think it's actually kind of cool in a practical, city car, kind of way.
Submitted by: New Direction
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Mustang Mach-E. I hate the nomenclature as much as the next person, but it's a pretty good set of wheels for the price.
Submitted by: MetroAtlanta
Ram 1500 Warlock
Ram 1500 Warlock. I hardly ever need a truck and can easily rent one when I do. I don't like driving full-size trucks or any trucks for that matter. The number of places where one could plausibly use its off-road capability near me could maybe be counted on one hand. Dangerous to other motorists and non-motorists. Bad for the environment.
Yet I still secretly (not anymore) like them. Good value. Inline 6. Looks good. 10/100k year powertrain warranty. Looks to have some decent discounts on ones for sale near me.
Submitted by: Crucial Taunt
Toyota Prius
I went from being the first one in line to make fun of a Prius to a staunch defender after getting a job that had me in one for 7+ hours some days. Incredibly efficient, comfortable, roomy where it counts! If you can get past the looks of the last generation, which is what I used, or are fortunate enough to get a new one with its incredibly clean, modern lines, you can experience one of the best commuter cars out there! The infotainment is not perfect, but it certainly isn't enough to detract from a car that continues to define the segment.
Prius. I borrowed one for a long drive over a weekend. It was 1800 miles round trip in the middle of winter from the plains to the mountains and back. It was flawless. It was comfortable and smooth. It handled the snow and ice like a champ. I drove 15 hours on the way home without feeling tired or. It was -5 and blowing snow and the Prius didn't miss a beat.
They are such good cars...
Submitted by: WeirdlyBrownEgg, bb1313
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4 Runner. I have no real need for these as I don't drive much off-road, but , the tough engineering and truck manual transmissions appeal. I learned to drive on my Dad's Land Cruizer and that rugged truck appeal is still there.
Submitted by: T A
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Alfa Romeo Giulia. I know it's an unreliable, poorly built, underperforming competitor to the 3 series... but they just look so good and handle so well. I hate that I love them
Submitted by: caddyak 2.0 turbo
Because Rallycar
Stupidly modified Subaru WRX/STIs. Often driven by annoying bros. Pointless upgrades, usually made excessively loud.
Yet I find myself ogling them uncontrollably.
Submitted by: Funkatron
Those upgrades have a point! They're there to make the EJ25 even less reliable. Sometimes they coincidentally add power while doing so.
Volkswagen New Beetle
I hate that I love the VW New Beetle. All generations of it. It's an objectively terrible waste of space in its layout, and was never particularly engaging in plebian spec, especially in the US market. The convertible was so blind in reverse due to a terrible roof design that the remaining herd of African rhinos could hide from your sight, and yet, I would daily drive one with the turbo (or TDI) and manual in a heartbeat if I didn't have the current fleet. It's a happy little car, even though it's truly awful.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Lexus CT200h
Lexus CT200h. I know they're slow, but I like the look and size. Still want to get one because someone's going to figure out how to up the voltage in a Prius drivetrain...
Submitted by: DungBeetle62