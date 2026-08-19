These Are The Cars You Hate To Love

We've all got our own tastes in cars, and that taste probably doesn't include every single car out there. Maybe you're really into '90s JDM sports cars, or '60s American trucks. But once in a while, you'll run into something that meets absolutely none of your criteria — maybe a car from a segment you actively loathe — that you just can't help but love. Earlier this week, I asked you for those cars you hate to love, and today we're looking through your answers.

This, more than maybe any other question I can recall asking you beautiful people, was absolutely full of Toyotas. Having grown up around Toyotas and Honda as the default cars, this is fascinating to me — they're just good, reliable daily drivers. Why the hate? I know you have your reasons, but they're just so foreign to my being that I can barely understand them. I'm glad there are some that y'all still like.