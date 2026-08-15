The Army Spent $6.9 Billion On Stealth Helicopters That Basically Just Went To A Museum

The U.S. Army once spent $6.9 billion developing just two Boeing Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche stealth helicopters. But neither of them were used in actual combat, and both now reside in a museum.

It all started in the early '80s when the Army commissioned the development of a new, lighter, stealthier helicopter. The program was called Light Helicopter Experimental, or LHX for short, and the idea was that this new stealth helicopter would fly in near the enemy at night and/or in bad weather, scouting out and classifying targets, then send that data back to a heavier, gun-toting Apache. This recon aircraft would still be armed for light attacks, though, carrying a retractable 20-millimeter cannon as well as external wings that can accommodate missiles and rockets if necessary. Detection-evading features included a fuselage made of materials that absorbed radar, extremities like weapons and landing gear that could retract, exhaust that was mixed with cool air in the tail to avoid infrared detection, and rotors designed to be quiet.

LHX produced the first Comanche prototype in 1995, which was joined by a second prototype four years later. There were supposed to be six prototypes, by the way, but that was reduced to two, thanks to post-Cold War budget cuts. In any case, test flights apparently went well, with the choppers said to have met or exceeded operational objectives, with sideways and rearward agility being highlights. In case you were wondering, yes, you can drift with helicopters.