Viral Video Demonstrates That You Can Indeed Drift With A Helicopter

According to Rega, the non-profit organization that "provides an around-the-clock service offering swift, expert assistance by air," the model performing this sick drift is one of the group's AgustaWestland Da Vinci helicopters. It's an Italian helicopter, if that wasn't made apparent by its name, that was developed according to Rega's specifications. It's used on all mountain bases, and one of the important design elements of the Da Vinci are its low cowl and large windows allowing for maximum visibility during aggressive maneuvers like this one. It has two Pratt & Whitney engines that produce 778 horsepower, it weighs about 7,000 pounds, and has a maximum flying speed of around 145 miles per hour.

Sure, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines drifting as "the act or activity of steering an automobile so that it makes a controlled skid sideways through a turn with the front wheels pointed in a direction opposite to that of the turn," which would officially count out doing so in a chopper. Drifting is also classified as a synonym to flowing, which is defined as moving or proceeding smoothly and readily, and might technically apply better to this particular act. We're still gonna call it a drift.

Those who have drifted know that one key component of achieving a successful drift is looking out to the side while sliding to spot your path, rather than keep your eyes forward. In the video, the pilot must have been looking out the side window of the helicopter during much of their approach, as you can see the aircraft traveling sideways just before straightening out to stick the landing. Yeah, that's a drift, y'all.