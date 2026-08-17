These Concept Car Interiors Should Have Gone Into Production, According To Our Readers

By Collin Woodard
Buick Enclave concept interior cabin rear seats Buick

It sucks to learn as you grow up, but we don't always get what we want. A lot of times there are good reasons we don't get everything we've ever dreamed of, but that doesn't change the fact that we still want those things. And sadly, any time you see a true concept car interior, you can pretty much assume anything cool will never make it to production. No matter how amazing you think a concept car's interior is, once you start dealing with production realities, the coolest design details tend to go out the window. 

Last week, while thinking about the GM Hy-Wire concept once again, I asked you all which concept car interiors you still wish had made it into production. Maybe building those cabins would have been "impractical" or "impossible to make comply with safety regulations," but that's not our fault. That's on the automakers for not innovating enough. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses and some of the coolest concept car interiors we're still disappointed never made it into production. 

Audi Le Mans quattro concept

Audi Le Mans quattro concept interior cabin Audi

Oooo this will be a deep cut but the Audi Le Mans Quattro concept had an amazing interior for the time. It looked and felt very "cockpit" like, something production sports cars wouldn't really do as well for another decade at least. The R8 that came out later may have nailed the outside look of the concept, but had a very "generic audi" looking interior, and I always felt like that was a missed opportunity.

The attached picture probably doesn't seem so dramatic now, a corvette c8 leans into this style even harder, but keep in mind this concept is from 2003.

Suggested by: Atomic

Buick Enclave concept

2006 Buick Enclave concept interior Buick

The 00s for GM had some interesting concept cars, the Caddy Sixteen with full Bulgari instrumentation, or the Chevy Bel Air convertible that was the Atlas motor and a body-on-frame car. But one I specifically remember the interior of was the 2006 Buick Enclave concept car at the NAIAS. The interior was GM's vendor showing off, but the amount of wood and use of polished aluminum, plus the inclusion of tray tables, GM said the intention was a ground-based corporate jet-feeling, and they got close. This was the best picture I could find from the web, and I know I have pictures from then on my old hard drive. My dad laughed that a show with major debuts and some wild concepts, a Buick was what I was left talking about.

Suggested by: potbellyjoe

Citroen Karin concept

Citroën Karin, only problem is everyone has to wear a form-fitting bodysuit or short revealing dress, and you're only allowed to live to 30.

Suggested by: Winter Cat

Ford Mustang Mach III concept

The Mustang Mach III concept had an amazing interior that clearly inspired the production model, but went a lot further. If only it had survived intact to production.

Suggested by: MustangIIMatt

Pontiac Banshee concept

I absolutely love this ultimate late-1980s Pontiac interior – the Banshee II. BUTTONS!!!!

Suggested by: Xavier96

Nissan IDx concept

Nissan IDx concept interior Nissan

The Nissan IDx had a wonderfully uncluttered, clean throwback interior. The Freeflow and the Nismo both had a column-mounted speedometer, but the Nismo added a tach next to it.

Suggested by: MrMcGeeIn3D

Chrysler 200C concept

chrysler 200C concept

Suggested by: Kaze Woods

Saab Aero X concept

Saab Aero X concept Saab

SAAB Aero X. Simple, driver focused, elegant.

Suggested by: Old_SLAAB_Guy

Ford GT90 concept

Ford GT90 concept interior Ford

Ford GT-90. Triangles everywhere!

Suggested by: Frosteeman

Ford F-250 Super Chief

Ford F-250 Super Chief concept interior Ford

When talking about concept car interiors, my mind always goes back to the 2006 Ford F-250 Super Chief. That was by far my favorite vehicle interior, and I am not a fan of pickups.

Suggested by: Kyle Willey

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