These Concept Car Interiors Should Have Gone Into Production, According To Our Readers

It sucks to learn as you grow up, but we don't always get what we want. A lot of times there are good reasons we don't get everything we've ever dreamed of, but that doesn't change the fact that we still want those things. And sadly, any time you see a true concept car interior, you can pretty much assume anything cool will never make it to production. No matter how amazing you think a concept car's interior is, once you start dealing with production realities, the coolest design details tend to go out the window.

Last week, while thinking about the GM Hy-Wire concept once again, I asked you all which concept car interiors you still wish had made it into production. Maybe building those cabins would have been "impractical" or "impossible to make comply with safety regulations," but that's not our fault. That's on the automakers for not innovating enough. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses and some of the coolest concept car interiors we're still disappointed never made it into production.