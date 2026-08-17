These Concept Car Interiors Should Have Gone Into Production, According To Our Readers
It sucks to learn as you grow up, but we don't always get what we want. A lot of times there are good reasons we don't get everything we've ever dreamed of, but that doesn't change the fact that we still want those things. And sadly, any time you see a true concept car interior, you can pretty much assume anything cool will never make it to production. No matter how amazing you think a concept car's interior is, once you start dealing with production realities, the coolest design details tend to go out the window.
Last week, while thinking about the GM Hy-Wire concept once again, I asked you all which concept car interiors you still wish had made it into production. Maybe building those cabins would have been "impractical" or "impossible to make comply with safety regulations," but that's not our fault. That's on the automakers for not innovating enough. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses and some of the coolest concept car interiors we're still disappointed never made it into production.
Audi Le Mans quattro concept
Oooo this will be a deep cut but the Audi Le Mans Quattro concept had an amazing interior for the time. It looked and felt very "cockpit" like, something production sports cars wouldn't really do as well for another decade at least. The R8 that came out later may have nailed the outside look of the concept, but had a very "generic audi" looking interior, and I always felt like that was a missed opportunity.
The attached picture probably doesn't seem so dramatic now, a corvette c8 leans into this style even harder, but keep in mind this concept is from 2003.
Suggested by: Atomic
Buick Enclave concept
The 00s for GM had some interesting concept cars, the Caddy Sixteen with full Bulgari instrumentation, or the Chevy Bel Air convertible that was the Atlas motor and a body-on-frame car. But one I specifically remember the interior of was the 2006 Buick Enclave concept car at the NAIAS. The interior was GM's vendor showing off, but the amount of wood and use of polished aluminum, plus the inclusion of tray tables, GM said the intention was a ground-based corporate jet-feeling, and they got close. This was the best picture I could find from the web, and I know I have pictures from then on my old hard drive. My dad laughed that a show with major debuts and some wild concepts, a Buick was what I was left talking about.
Suggested by: potbellyjoe
Citroen Karin concept
Citroën Karin, only problem is everyone has to wear a form-fitting bodysuit or short revealing dress, and you're only allowed to live to 30.
Suggested by: Winter Cat
Ford Mustang Mach III concept
The Mustang Mach III concept had an amazing interior that clearly inspired the production model, but went a lot further. If only it had survived intact to production.
Suggested by: MustangIIMatt
Pontiac Banshee concept
I absolutely love this ultimate late-1980s Pontiac interior – the Banshee II. BUTTONS!!!!
Suggested by: Xavier96
Nissan IDx concept
The Nissan IDx had a wonderfully uncluttered, clean throwback interior. The Freeflow and the Nismo both had a column-mounted speedometer, but the Nismo added a tach next to it.
Suggested by: MrMcGeeIn3D
Chrysler 200C concept
chrysler 200C concept
Suggested by: Kaze Woods
Saab Aero X concept
SAAB Aero X. Simple, driver focused, elegant.
Suggested by: Old_SLAAB_Guy
Ford GT90 concept
Ford GT-90. Triangles everywhere!
Suggested by: Frosteeman
Ford F-250 Super Chief
When talking about concept car interiors, my mind always goes back to the 2006 Ford F-250 Super Chief. That was by far my favorite vehicle interior, and I am not a fan of pickups.
Suggested by: Kyle Willey