The Cars You Thought Were Way Cooler Than They Actually Were When You Were A Kid

Kids are goofballs. Even the smart ones have absolutely horrible takes and opinions, and I'm sure you were no different. I know I wasn't. I had some truly dreadful car opinions, including thinking that there were some cars that were way cooler than they actually were. That idea is what brought me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what otherwise uncool car you thought was actually cool when you were a kid. Unfortunately, you goofballs didn't pay attention to the fact that I specified that your submission wasn't supposed to be a car that was meant to be cool and was disappointing only for being pitifully down on power. Because of that, I disregarded a great number of answers. Luckily for me, enough of you actually paid enough attention to the prompt to answer correctly, and that's what is represented here.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. How about you all head on down below and check out the meh cars your fellow Jalops thought were cool as kids? If you're looking through the list and think these cars are still cool, I've got bad news for you: you're not as interesting as you think you are, Quirk Chungus.