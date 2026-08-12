What Car Did You Think Was Way Cooler Than It Actually Was When You Were A Kid?
The mind of a child is silly at best and strange at worst. I can remember some truly heinous car takes I had when I was a kid — mostly formed by "Top Gear" — but there are some from when I was really young about what was cool and what wasn't that truly boggle the mind. That idea is what led me to the question I'm going to ask you all today.
I want to know what car you thought was way cooler than it actually was when you were a kid. What car captured the imagination of you, young reader, and ended up all the way to the right on your "cool wall" despite the fact it was really pretty lame in retrospect? Now, I want to make it clear: I'm not asking about sports cars that were marketed to be cool or whatever, but were actually lame because of their lack of performance. I'm talking about the mundane and otherwise normal cars you thought were cool as a kid because you were a dope. I know I'm going to upset people who are gonna say "blah blah boring car is cool." Yeah, yeah, I know it is, dude. Don't worry.
My choice
My pick for this question is one that I think a lot of folks around my age would go with: it's the Chrysler PT Cruiser. I don't think I could articulate exactly why, but when I was 5 or 6 years old, the PT Cruiser was the coolest car in the world to me. I had a poster of it in my bedroom. I had at least two different 1:18 scale models of the things, and I even remember fantasizing about what it would be like to own one one day. Like, that was my dream car, dawg.
Of course, I snapped out of that pretty quickly, realizing the PT Cruiser was sort of just a hunk of junk and little more than a Dodge Neon with a different body on it. But in the early 2000s, there was nothing you could tell young Andy to make him think there was anything in the world cooler than the PT Cruiser.
That's enough out of me, though. Now it's time for all of you to head on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what cars you thought were way cooler than they actually were when you were a kid. As always, prizes and kisses will be given out to those who explain their answers.