The Cupholders On Rivian's New Captain's Chairs Are Delightfully Simple Pleasures For Parents

The obvious solution might seem to be using the car's cupholders. Use either the cupholders on the doors or in the center fold-down armrest, right? Well, that almost never works. I drive a lot of different cars for this job, everything from hot-hatches to supercars, and massive three-row SUVs, and almost none of them have cupholders that work. They're either too narrow, out of reach for small human arms, or both. And god forbid they go without a sip of water for the 20 minutes it takes to get them to their grandparents' pool.

Center armrest cupholders are usually the best, since they're usually within reach. They aren't always wide enough to fit bigger bottles, but they're usually my best bet. The problem is that many family vehicles now come with captain's chairs, like my 2019 Volkswagen Atlas. And I get it, captain's chairs are super convenient when loading people and stuff into the third row or trunk, and they're comfy. I'd rather have them and deal with the lack of cupholders, than have a bench seat. But without that center armrest cupholder, bottles be flyin'.

Rivian

Rivian solved the problem, though. The automaker says that captain's chairs were the number one requested feature from Rivian R1S customers, and now the 2027 model has them as an option for $1,500 (though depending on trim and what color you want, you might be forced into additional packages). Built into the sides of those captain's seats are pop-out cupholders that look large enough to fit big bottles. And they seem heavenly for someone like me.

Excitement for such a simple addition might seem dumb, but I'm always almost absurdly delighted when I get in a new test vehicle with cupholders that work for my kids. And Rivian's look like the best ones I've seen yet. So thank you, Rivian. I can't wait to buy an R1S when I can finally afford a used one in 10 years.