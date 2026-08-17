How To Turn Your Camper Or RV Into A Slick Mobile Office

Space-saving solutions that preserve your posture can go hand in hand. For instance, Etsy sells what they call a "Murphy" desk, which hides your screen against the wall. You'd mount this wherever you could put a chair, such as this supportive folding office chair from Walmart. The advantage is that when closed, this kind of desk yields that space back to you, and when open, it becomes an instant desk and puts that monitor at a more ergonomic height than a laptop.

There are other options, too, like this fold-down table from Vanlife Outfitters that mounts to the wall of your van or RV. If you already have a work surface and want the lower power draw of a laptop, you probably still want to raise its monitor and use a separate, bigger keyboard and mouse. Start with a desktop stand. These vary in size, and some can even elevate your computer to work as a standing desk, such as this one from DriftDesk.

Still, none of that matters without power, and you really need to think about juice consumption and how often you'll be mobile or able to plug in to shore power, either privately or at an RV park. Finally, you'll need web access. You'll need to decide between tethering your cell phone if you mostly plan to be near civilization and using something like Starlink for a more reliable setup. It's not all rainbows and kittens in the land of van life, and we've already debunked a bunch of myths about it. But the good news is that sources like Far Out Ride have great guidance on figuring out safe power systems so you can do less voltage, wattage, and amp-hour math.