Bridges And Roads Are So Fundamental To Human Survival That The Geneva Conventions Protect Them

Planes, trains, automobiles, and the infrastructure built to support them are vital to human survival. They're so essential to life that these thoroughfares, like the Strait of Hormuz and its disputed freedom and opening, become massive trigger points in wars. Without them, the people who live or work within cut-off areas can suffer substantially as they are stranded, starved, or basically left to die, similar to how the U.S.-Iran war is stranding soldiers in the Strait. A devastating World War II annihilated many of Europe's bridges and roadways, so much so that nations convened in 1949 to add an entire section to the Geneva Conventions to protect that critical infrastructure. It would ensure many nations' roads and bridges would be protected from being destroyed in war in the future.

But it was a different war that inspired the creation of the Geneva Conventions. Henry Dunant witnessed several human atrocities during the battle of Solferino — a part of the Second Italian War of Independence in 1859. There, the wounded were left behind to die, as there were no real obligations for either side to actually aid them.

Dunant's observations, which he detailed in the 1862 book "A Memory of Solferino," inspired the creation of the International Humanitarian Law and Geneva Conventions in 1864. Both helped establish and enforce protocols to protect individuals caring for the wounded and to ensure the wounded were cared for by either side in a conflict. It also led to the creation of the Red Cross. From there, nations conducted three additional conventions to issue various wartime protections through the Geneva Conventions following World War I, as well as prior to and following World War II.