At $33,500, Is This Supercharged 1995 BMW M3 A Super Bargain?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice E36 M3 has a lot going for it, including a honkin'-big Dinan supercharger feeding its S50 straight-six. We'll have to determine if its price tag is one more plus.

If you think about it, no individual has had a greater influence on the modern enthusiast automotive market than Bob Lutz. "Maximum Bob" spent his career jumping from car maker to car maker, and along the way was a guiding force behind some of the coolest and most legendary models we know today. Lutz can take credit for such cars as the BMW 3 Series, the Dodge Viper, Cadillac CTS, and the car we looked at on Tuesday, the 1988 Merkur XR4Ti.

While at Ford of Europe, Lutz championed the Ford Sierra, a risky replacement for the best-selling Cortina. He then pushed to sell the sportiest version of that car in North America, resulting in the XR4Ti. For various reasons, that plan didn't pan out as expected, leaving cars like our contender as a rare reminder of Lutz's drive and passion. Described as a "time capsule" by its seller, our car carried a $10,000 asking price, which seemed fair to the majority of you who awarded it with a 55% 'Nice Price' win, another notch on Lutz's metaphorical bedpost.