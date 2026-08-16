The Fastest Electric Bike In The World Can Beat The Koenigsegg Agera RS's Top Speed

It seems like thrill-seeking speed freaks are breaking records near constantly. In 2017, it was the Agera RS from Koenigsegg, the very same marque behind the 249-mph Gemera. The Swedish automaker closed down an 11-mile section of Nevada's Route 160 with its sights set on smashing a production car top speed record. With Koenigsegg factory test driver Niklas Lilja behind the wheel, the Agera RS scorched the then-record, setting an average two-way top speed of 277.9 miles per hour.

That's blisteringly fast. As part of that averaged speed, Koenigsegg's wheeled rocket ship managed to clock a 284.55-mph one-way speed. That sort of speed was science fiction a couple of decades ago. Today, however, you don't even need four wheels to hit that sort of pace. In fact, Monaco-based electric motorcycle brand Voxan managed to beat the Agera RS in a mad dash down a runway. Not just any runway, either.

To hit the Koenigsegg-beating speed, Voxan took its Wattman motorcycle to Space Florida's sprawling, 2.84-mile Launch and Landing Facility runway. It's the very same monstrous bit of high-friction concrete once used by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to land the Space Shuttle. It's quite simply one of the longest runways in the world –- and the right spot to take a ferocious electric bike up to record-breaking speeds.