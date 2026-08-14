You'd guess that the cops who had to ride the railway cars back and forth in these tunnels would be gasping for air. However, the Holland tunnel has four huge buildings — two on each side of the Hudson River — which house 84 fans that run constantly, exchanging the air in the tunnel every 90 seconds. According to the Times' reporting about the 2012 exhibit in Hoboken, that innovation was later used in the Lincoln Tunnel as well.

Here's something else you probably didn't know. The Holland Tunnel isn't named for the country — and fortunately, it doesn't have a dumb and clunky name like the Convention Center Loop Tesla Tunnel, which remains hilariously bad. We've never had a president Holland, so unlike the Lincoln Tunnel, it's not named after a president either. As a tribute, it bears the name of its first chief engineer, Clifford M. Holland, who came up with the design. But Holland died before the tunnel's completion, and so did his successor, Milton Freeman, less than a year later. Lastly, Ole Singstad — the third chief engineer who spearheaded the Holland Tunnel's completion — later went on to design the Lincoln Tunnel.

The police aren't the only folks who've walked the tunnel on foot. Just before it opened to cars, thousands of spectators poured through the tunnel upon its inauguration. Several hours later, at the stroke of midnight, November 13, 1927, the gridlock began. And charging people to drive into Manhattan became a grudging tradition that's now nearly a century old.