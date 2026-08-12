Watch Scott Speed Set A New Record Run Up Mount Washington In Subaru's Project Midnight WRX

After tearing up Goodwood, Scott Speed and Project Midnight have fulfilled their destiny by setting a new record of 5 minutes 11.89 seconds up Mount Washington. This smashes Travis Pastrana's previous record up the tallest peak in the northeast by more than 16 seconds. Many factors went into making this possible, and not all of them were the car or the driver.

Project Midnight is the Subaru WRX built by Vermont SportsCar specifically for tarmac attacks rather than rally racing. It's based strongly on the Airslayer STI that Pastrana drove to his previous record of 5:28.67 at the 2021 Climb to the Clouds, but that car was originally built for Gymkhana 2020 and based on a rallycross car. That made it perfect for jumping over a river, but there are no big jumps on Mount Washington. The Airslayer STI was built for one job, then modified to do another one well; Project Midnight has always been a purpose-built pavement machine. While its 670 horsepower is nothing to sneeze at, it's actually significantly down on the Airslayer STI's 862 hp. But the tarmac car also weighs 300 pounds less, under 2,500 according to Vermont SportsCar. That's even less than a Subaru BRZ.

While Scott Speed is mainly known for his Global Rallycross domination, his roots are on pavement, including NASCAR and Formula 1. After setting a Virginia International Raceway track record in the Airslayer STI, he beat it again in Project Midnight, so maybe its lower horsepower isn't as much of a factor. Speed and the Subaru also took second place overall and won fastest internal combustion car at Goodwood in 2024 and 2025.

One factor that practically guaranteed a new record had nothing to do with the car or the driver, but the mountain itself. The final dirt section of the Mount Washington Auto Road was paved in 2022, one year after the last running of Climb to the Clouds. This guaranteed faster runs for everyone, and eliminated the need for competitors to have any dirt capability. The Airslayer STI was perfect for a mixed surface course, but Project Midnight is now the right tool for the job.