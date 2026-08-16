Here's How Much A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Bar a few rare exceptions, all cars lose value over time. So if you own a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 or are considering buying one, you're probably wondering how it's holding up in the used market. Happily (for owners, at least), our research shows that the track-capable 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is one of the best sports cars for value retention, losing just 20.61% of its original MSRP over five years. This means it is also one of the Ford cars that hold their value best after five years, considering the average Ford vehicle loses about 50% of its launch price after half a decade.

The figure was informed by pricing data from KBB, which has the Mach 1's original MSRP as $55,045, with its fair purchase price listed as $43,700 at the time of writing. This strong residual performance is likely due to a combination of its coolness, robust output, and limited availability, seeing as the Mach 1 has been offered on and off since it debuted in 1968, ahead of the 1969 model year. The 2021 model marked the first time a Mach 1 was offered for sale since 2004, yet only around 6,300 of the 52,414 Mustangs sold in 2021 were Mach 1 models.

Add to this the fact that the sixth-gen Mach 1 uses a 480-hp, 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine shared with the equally venerable Mustang Bullitt and the same Tremec 3160 six-speed manual transmission used in the Voodoo-powered Shelby GT350, and you have a car that appeals to both the heads and hearts of purists. But just how well does it retain value compared with the other cars in the 2021 Mustang lineup?