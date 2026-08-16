Here's How Much A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Bar a few rare exceptions, all cars lose value over time. So if you own a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 or are considering buying one, you're probably wondering how it's holding up in the used market. Happily (for owners, at least), our research shows that the track-capable 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is one of the best sports cars for value retention, losing just 20.61% of its original MSRP over five years. This means it is also one of the Ford cars that hold their value best after five years, considering the average Ford vehicle loses about 50% of its launch price after half a decade.
The figure was informed by pricing data from KBB, which has the Mach 1's original MSRP as $55,045, with its fair purchase price listed as $43,700 at the time of writing. This strong residual performance is likely due to a combination of its coolness, robust output, and limited availability, seeing as the Mach 1 has been offered on and off since it debuted in 1968, ahead of the 1969 model year. The 2021 model marked the first time a Mach 1 was offered for sale since 2004, yet only around 6,300 of the 52,414 Mustangs sold in 2021 were Mach 1 models.
Add to this the fact that the sixth-gen Mach 1 uses a 480-hp, 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine shared with the equally venerable Mustang Bullitt and the same Tremec 3160 six-speed manual transmission used in the Voodoo-powered Shelby GT350, and you have a car that appeals to both the heads and hearts of purists. But just how well does it retain value compared with the other cars in the 2021 Mustang lineup?
2021 Mach 1 depreciation versus other Ford Mustang Models
Looking at the MSRP and fair purchase prices of the individual 2021 Ford Mustang trims, the Mach 1's resale value of 79.39% means that it doesn't hold its value as much as other models. That honor belongs to the mega Shelby GT500, which leads the Mustang lineup with a minimal five-year depreciation rate of 9.2% if it were to be sold now (translating into a resale value of 90.8% after five years).
This takes into account the fact that the 2021 GT500 was initially released from $74,095 and is currently averaging $67,300, according to the KBB fair purchase price. The Mustang GT Coupe is in second place, with a better-than-Mach-1 resale value of 83.19%, after its price fell from $39,075 to $32,500 within five years.
Despite it dropping by 21.3% (78.7% resale value) on average, the GT Premium Coupe is fourth on the list behind the Mach 1, followed by the entry-level EcoBoost Coupe with 74.64% retained value. That represents a fall in value from $29,995 to $22,400.
Other 2021 Ford Mustang trims such as the GT Premium Convertible (retained 66.29% of its original value), EcoBoost Premium Coupe (63.04%), EcoBoost Convertible (55.32%), and EcoBoost Premium Convertible (52.01%) did far worse than the Mach 1 over the same period.
The 2021 Mach 1 is outperforming resale expectations in the current used market
While you can find used 2021 Mach 1s around the projected $43,700 on the used market, like this $44,000 Mach 1 on CarGurus, a lot of real market listings are typically higher at the moment. Edmunds, for one, is selling Mach 1s at several thousand dollars over the average $43,700 estimated by KBB, with the cheapest 2021 Mach 1 on the site at the time of writing coming in at around $26,000. From there, prices reach as high as $54,000, which is just below the original MSRP of $55,045.
When we worked out the numbers, the Mach 1s on Edmunds averaged around $50,000, which is over $6,000 more than the $43,700 depreciation estimate. When you work that against the original starting MSRP of $55,045, the five-year depreciation rate for the 2021 Mach 1 falls drastically to around 9%.
The depreciation rate remains stubbornly low even if you base your calculations on CarGurus' pricing data, where used 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 listings currently range from around $44,000, as noted above, to $62,000. On average, the Mach 1 cars on the site were priced at approximately $51,300, which puts the five-year depreciation rate at 6.80%.
Keep in mind, though, that while all availability and prices presented in this article were correct at the time of writing, they may change quickly as Mach 1s enter and leave the used market at different price points.