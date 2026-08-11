At $10,000, Could This 1988 Merkur XR4Ti Make You Wish Mercury Had Risen?

There is no '80s car quite as weird as today's Nice Price or No Dice Merkur. Let's see if such eclecticism comes with an equally unique price.

It seems like looking back isn't looking all that good these days. While we used to have TV shows like "The Wonder Years," "Freaks and Geeks," and "That '70s Show," today retro shows seem like themselves a thing of the past. It's the same case in the automotive world. While we once had all sorts of cars and trucks dredging up past glories for their inspiration, that's now mostly in the rearview.

The 2005 Chevrolet SSR pickup that we looked at on Monday was one of that flurry of retro-style vehicles that seemed all the rage 20 or so years ago. Its bodylines aped those of Chevy's "Advanced Design" trucks of the late 1940s and early 1950s. Aside from that, the SSR offers modern amenities, including a Corvette-sourced V8 and a six-speed stick. While an intriguing combo, that wasn't enough for most of you to justify the seller's set $39,995 asking price. "Too goofy," many of you opined in the comments, which led to an unsurprisingly high 89% 'No Dice' loss in the voting.