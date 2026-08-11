Polestar Started As A Volvo Touring Car Team Called Flash Engineering

Today, Polestar is an independent electric vehicle brand selling innovative models in over two dozen markets. But twenty-five years ago, Polestar was a one-person Swedish touring car operation with a Volvo 850, a nickname, and a new racing series to conquer.

The Swedish Touring Car Championship ran its inaugural season in 1996. Jan Nilsson — a Formula Ford and Formula 3 vet who earned the nickname "Flash" — saw the opportunity and founded Flash Engineering. Volvo provided factory support and vehicles while Nilsson was the team's sole driver. Jan Nilsson won the championship in the STCC's inaugural season and then again the following year. He also added four runner-up finishes through 2003. With Volvo at the helm, Flash Engineering accumulated over 100 wins across 9 seasons.

In 2004, Nilsson would sell his stake in Flash Engineering to Christian Dahl, who had joined the team as chief mechanic three years earlier. Dahl renamed the company to Polestar the next year — the name represents both Sweden's geography, "the polar star of the frozen north," and the team's pole position ambition.