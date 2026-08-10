Singapore Just Got Even More Hostile To Car Owners, Unless (You Guessed It) They're Rich

If you think car ownership in the United States is getting expensive, pause and think about Singapore. According to Reuters, Singapore is the most expensive place in the world to buy a car. If you're wondering, a new Mercedes GLE SUV starts at $447,783 (SGD 572,888) in Singapore, which is nearly $100,000 more than the base price of a McLaren 750S here in the U.S.

Singapore, being a small island nation, has land constraints. So the government employs a vehicle quota system — dubbed the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) — to control the number of vehicles on the road. A COE is initially secured through auctions (conducted twice a month) and lets you register a vehicle and use it for 10 years.

COE bids can be extraordinarily steep. According to the COE open bidding results published by Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) on August 5, a Category A COE — issued for non-fully electric cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130 bhp and EVs with no more than 147 bhp — costs $96,836 (SGD 123,890). Considering that the price of a Cat A COE hit a record high of $100,829 (SGD 129,000) in July 2026, you could say things have eased a bit.

Still, you're well into six figures if you add the car's price to the mix. For context, a 2026 Honda Civic LX costs $25,890, including destination and handling fees in the U.S. In contrast, a brand-new non-hybrid Honda Civic in Singapore costs $165,626 (SGD 211,899), as of this writing. So in all fairness, you need to be pretty well-off to own a Honda Civic in Singapore, because that car costs considerably more than the country's median annual household income, which sits at $116,737 (SGD 149,352).