Rivian's Money-Saving Strategy Involves Reusing Old Batteries

Rivian's Normal, Illinois factory will soon be drawing power from its own used battery packs. The company has partnered with Redwood Materials — founded by Tesla co-founder and former CTO J.B. Straubel — to build a second-life energy storage system directly onsite. This partnership marks the first time a repurposed battery system has been deployed by a U.S. automaker's manufacturing facility.

The initial installation will comprise more than 100 used Rivian battery packs, assembled into a system capable of storing 10 megawatt-hours of energy. Rivian supplies the used battery packs while Redwood integrates them into what it calls a Redwood Energy system, operated by the company's in-house management software. That software is designed to handle packs with varying states of health, running them together as a single coordinated power source.

The practical function on the factory floor is straightforward enough. Stored energy can be discharged during peak demand periods to reduce the amount of power Rivian needs to draw from the local utility in moments when grid electricity costs increase.

For a plant that is ramping production of the R2 alongside the R1S and R1T, those peak demand charges are only going to increase. A battery buffer built from second-life packs addresses that cost problem while making use of assets that would otherwise head directly to recycling.