The Mazda Navajo Wasn't Made By Mazda, It Was A Ford Explorer Built In Kentucky

Today, if you stand near a road and watch the traffic roll past, you'll spot numerous crossover SUVs sporting Mazda's stylized "M" badge. The Japanese automaker has gotten so good at making crossovers that it now builds a succession of highly respected models that continue to earn it the loyalty of families and individuals worldwide. However, rewind a couple of decades to 1991, and Mazda had to lean on badge engineering to get its foot in the SUV market. At the time, Ford had a 25% stake in Mazda, so the two found it easy to strike a supply deal, allowing Mazda to stick its badge on a first-generation two-door Ford Explorer Sport, which itself was introduced for the 1991 model year as a replacement for the lawsuit-plagued Ford Bronco II. Thus, the Navajo, which was assembled in the same Louisville, Kentucky plant as the Ford Explorer, became the first in a long line of SUVs to be sold under the Mazda brand.

With Mazda offering the likewise newly-introduced Proceed Marvie in international and Japanese domestic markets in 1991, the sales brief called for the Navajo to be sold exclusively in the U.S. Aside from the badges, Mazda did make slight adjustments to the exterior in an attempt to visually give all of those Navajos a somewhat different appeal to the Explorer. These included a different front fascia along with new headlights, taillights, and wheels. But even with such light-touch tweaking, the Mazda was considered deeply impressive enough to be named Motor Trend's Truck of the Year in 1991. But it was sadly only produced for a few short years, from 1991 to 1994, before being discontinued.