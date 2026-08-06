At $8,000, Is This 1985 BMW 635CSi A Teutonic Temptation?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice 635i claims that all it needs is someone to "get it and drive it!" With over 236,000 miles on the clock, it's already well-versed in the driving part. Let's see if we think its price makes piling on more miles all the more compelling.

One has to pity the poor Camaro. In the popular zeitgeist, Ford's Mustang rules the roost as the OG pony car, creator of the category. And thanks to the movie "Smokey and the Bandit," the Camaro's F-body twin, the Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am, will forever be enshrined as a true Hollywood legend. That's not to say that the Camaro hasn't found its minor niche in pop culture. It was, after all, Bumblebee in the "Transformers" movies, and was the featured subject of the Dead Milkmen's "Bitchin' Camaro," Weezer's "Yellow Camaro," and the simply titled "Camaro" by Kings of Leon.

One would think then that the 1992 Chevy Camaro Z28 convertible that came our way yesterday would have been a big hit. It did offer V8 power, a manual transmission, and the promise of a well-documented service history. Unfortunately, it also came with a $15,000 price tag, and that had many of you saying "thanks, but no thanks." Ultimately, that manifested in an unfortunate 68% 'No Dice' loss for the Camaro.