At $15,000, Is This 1992 Chevy Camaro Z28 A Droptop Dream?

With its wind-in-the-mullet drop-top and rare five-speed stick, today's Nice Price or No Dice Camaro Z28 offers everything a pony car lover could want. Let's see if that includes its price tag.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned over the United Kingdom and Britain's Commonwealth regions for 77 years and 214 days, making her the longest-serving crown-wearer in Britain's history. Sitting for so long on the throne can cause hemorrhoids, but as she needed to serve as an example for the common folk, we never heard her complain of such discomforts.

The 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Jubilee Edition we looked at on Tuesday was a specially-equipped model created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Queen's reign. One of just 26 U.S. market cars carrying the unique livery, trim, and upholstery, it was presented in excellent condition, but with little description of its mechanical status. One other oddity was the addition of blue fiber optics on the dash, doors, and console. Taken all together, those pluses and minuses made for a challenging contest when it came to voting on the car's $38,500 asking price. When all was said and done, however, that went down in a 70% 'No Dice' loss.