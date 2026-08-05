At $15,000, Is This 1992 Chevy Camaro Z28 A Droptop Dream?
With its wind-in-the-mullet drop-top and rare five-speed stick, today's Nice Price or No Dice Camaro Z28 offers everything a pony car lover could want. Let's see if that includes its price tag.
Queen Elizabeth II reigned over the United Kingdom and Britain's Commonwealth regions for 77 years and 214 days, making her the longest-serving crown-wearer in Britain's history. Sitting for so long on the throne can cause hemorrhoids, but as she needed to serve as an example for the common folk, we never heard her complain of such discomforts.
The 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Jubilee Edition we looked at on Tuesday was a specially-equipped model created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Queen's reign. One of just 26 U.S. market cars carrying the unique livery, trim, and upholstery, it was presented in excellent condition, but with little description of its mechanical status. One other oddity was the addition of blue fiber optics on the dash, doors, and console. Taken all together, those pluses and minuses made for a challenging contest when it came to voting on the car's $38,500 asking price. When all was said and done, however, that went down in a 70% 'No Dice' loss.
Happy anniversary
While at first glance it may not seem so, there exists some connective tissue between yesterday's Aston Martin and the 1992 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 convertible we're considering today. Both cars are anniversary editions, featuring special badging to acknowledge the noteworthy event. As we have noted, the Aston celebrated 50 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign. It was one of just a handful of special signature cars. The Camaro, on the other hand, notes the model's 25th anniversary, an achievement called out by a small dashboard badge carried, not by just a few, but by all cars built for the 1992 model year.
This Camaro carries another, more important badge: that denoting it as a Z28. Offered as the most aggressive Camaro this model year, the Z28 package included an upgraded suspension, bigger brakes, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a choice of V8 engines. Visual cues include ground-effects extensions to the rockers and valances, a pair of non-functional bumps on the hood, and, as expected, Z28 badges.
Cruiser
Being a convertible, this Z28 is probably not going to be all that much fun at the drag strip or on aggressively windy roads. Created from T-Top coupes by American Sunroof Company (later, American Specialty Company), the convertible Camaro is probably happiest on cruise night or on a trip to the beach.
While not top-tier, this one does have some respectable deets. Under the hood is a tuned port injection 305 V8, good when new for 230 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. A happy discovery is that the motor is mated to a five-speed manual transmission rather than the more expected automatic. That should add to the fun.
According to the seller, this Z28 has 103,000 miles under its belt and has recently seen a ton of maintenance and wear-and-tear work undertaken on its behalf. Most notable of that work was the replacement of all ignition componentry, new injectors and a fuel tank, a refresh of the front suspension and steering components, and a Magnaflow dual exhaust. Receipts for all the work are included in the sale, and the seller avers that the car currently "Runs Drives Excellent."
A great-looking car
It's also a pretty good-looking car. Well, at least as long as the top is down. The seller advises that it's not a show car, but based on the pictures in the ad, it's probably good enough for most tastes. That can't be said about the convertible top, which appears in the ad to spend most of its time hanging out in the well under the hard tonneau. In the one picture showing it up, the canvas has more waves in it than a 1920s perm. That extends to the plastic rear window, but at least that is clear and unclouded. On a positive note, the top appears intact and in functioning condition.
Things are better under that top. The cabin features two-tone cloth upholstery on its four bucket seats. The front two of those face a heavily-hooded dashboard with full instrumentation, manual climate control, and the original factory stereo. In this model year, the driver received a standard airbag in the steering wheel. All other occupants, however, are resigned to the seatbelts for restraint in the event of an accident.
Camaro cash and carry
A clean title closes out the list of this Camaro's pros and cons, and leads us to now consider its $15,000 asking price. According to the seller, any offers too far below that will be ignored. I'd like to test that by offering something ludicrous like a couple of wadded-up twenties just to see if the seller replies, simply out of uncontrollable indignation. On second thought, maybe not. I have enough people angry with me as it is.
What's your opinion on this well-appointed Z28 and that $15,000 asking price? Does that seem to be market-appropriate for a car with this kit? Or does that price miss the mark?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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