31,000 Boeing 737 MAX Seats May 'Disengage' From Their Tracks In Severe Turbulence, FAA Says

American aviation giant Boeing has stirred up quite a lot of controversy over the past few years, from the 737 Max door plug that blew out mid flight to losing over $3 billion on the new Air Force One program. That doesn't appear to be changing any time soon, either, since the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) found that 31,000 seats on Boeing 737 Max planes are improperly installed, and may 'disengage' from their tracks during emergency situations or severe turbulence.

According to the proposed airworthiness directive, the FAA estimates that up to 69 seats on every one of the 453 737-8, 737-9, and 737-8200 U.S.-based jets included in this directive could require reassembly. Forbes reported, "The U.S. airlines with the highest number of impacted Boeing 737 MAX jets in their fleets are United Airlines (about 284) and Southwest Airlines (over 260), according to industry data." This comes on the heels of the news that the FAA decided to once again allow Boeing to self-certify its own planes for safety.