NASCAR Cup Cars Have No Speedometer, So Here's How They Stay Safe In The Pits

Racing may be focused on driving as quickly as possible, but there are crucial moments when speeds need to be limited for the safety of people exposed to high-performance traffic. Today, every top-level championship imposes pit road speed limits. Drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series have the added complication of not having a speedometer in their cars. Despite ditching analog gauges for a digital dash, the stock car racing body refused to let drivers see their speeds directly.

NASCAR drivers have to use the information that they do have and a little bit of practice to ensure that they don't speed on pit roads. The tachometer and gear indicator are the pertinent instruments for completing this task. The engine's rpm, the gear ratio, and the wheel size are enough to calculate how fast the car is moving. However, the drivers aren't crunching these numbers in their heads every time they pull down pit road.

Before 2016, the crew chief and the team's other engineers would do necessary calculations at the start of the race weekend, then remind their drivers of the correct gear and rpm before stops. In 2016, NASCAR mandated that Cup Series teams (Sprint Cup Series teams at the time) use customizable McLaren-built digital dashboards, and drivers today monitor a light system or numerical tachometer display for pit speed reference. The light systems are generally favored, as they require less attention. If you've ever played the NASCAR segment of iRacing's simulator, you'll similarly find visual supportive elements, including a pit speed limit bar at the top of the screen.