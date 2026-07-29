These Are The Practically Forgotten Cars You're Still Obsessed With

A good car never really dies, it just fades away. I asked you earlier this week about your favorite cars that the world seems to have moved on from, and I got a delightful list of mainly small cars from the '80s and '90s. Does this say something about the general age of our readership? Probably! As a 80s/90s kid myself, however, I will allow it. Almost all were the kind of affordable and fun vehicles that are long gone today–Geo Storm GSI, Isuzu Impulse RS, and the Mazda MX-3 all made the cut. Long forgotten by many, but not by the readers of this site.

I want to say this article makes a strong argument for the return of the small sporty hatchback, but you can't argue with automakers about anything. Believe me, I know, I've tried. If these cars were on the road today, they'd just lose money and get crushed like Coke cans by the latest mega trim of a Jeep Wagoneer L or Cadillac Escalade. But oh, the fun we would have before these cars were panic pulled from the streets.

Scroll on through for a walk down memory lane.