Volvos And Saabs Were Once Used As "Friction Testers" For Airport Runways

The Swedes are known to be a progressive, sensible, and innovative people, and the cars they've produced reflect that. Saab is no longer producing new cars, but it left a lasting mark on the global automotive landscape with its quirky yet safe cars, and Sweden's remaining automaker Volvo, carries the proverbial torch with a similar reputation.

The smart Swedes didn't just put their energy into making cars, though. In fact, Saab started its life as an aviation company and airplane manufacturer after World War I, and only got into the car business after the conclusion of World War II. In the late 1970s, the National Swedish Traffic Research Institute and the National Aeronautical Research Institute of Sweden partnered with Scandinavian Airport and Road Systems (SARSYS) and Saab automobiles to create a new intersection of Swedish automotive and aeronautical excellence, with a safety innovation called the runway surface-friction tester. In Saab's absence, SARSYS has pivoted to installing its friction testing equipment in Volvo wagons and other vehicles.

These rigs are designed to test the friction levels between a simulated airplane tire and the runway with the goal of reducing the risk of aircraft hydroplaning during takeoff and landing, which are the most dangerous parts of a flight. We've even seen a few of these specialized Swedes come up for auction in the past, if for some reason you want one of your own.