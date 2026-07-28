These Are The Unforgettable Details You Always Appreciate On A Car

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The large, rolling metal machines we all have grown to love in sometimes truly unhealthy ways are full of details. And as we know, delight is inevitably in those details. When we talk about any of the litany of cars on this earth, we typically find ourselves starting at our favorite parts. Is it the way the body lines melt into the rear fender? Or do we love a good venting treatment like some of our favorite sports cars of the '80s and '90s?

I asked you over the weekend to share the unforgettable details you always appreciate about cars and I'd like to start off with the fact that of course someone found a way to mention the "ball cooling vents" of yore. As a woman, I can't really comment on what that might feel like or the relief that might bring you. But it must be great because any time we ask you for a favorite detail or feature or what not, it comes up. Is it really that great? Does it even work that well?

As for the rest of you who truly understood the assignment, I enjoyed a walk down memory lane remembering the sight lines and some smells (hello old velvet seats) of the details you most appreciated. From older worn leather interiors that stood as a reflection of the money you spent keeping that car running to a nod even Torch would appreciate, these are the unforgettable details you always appreciate about cars.