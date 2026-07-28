Japan's Bear Attacks Are A Real Problem, But I Don't Think A Weird Bicycle Helmet Is An Actual Solution

Depending on how much Japanese news you read, you may or may not know how big a problem bear attacks have become in Japan. In fact, it's enough of a problem that there's now an entire website called Kumamap dedicated to tracking bear attacks in the country. And according to Kumamap, Japan saw more than 57,000 bear incidents in 2025, more than three times the number recorded in 2024 and more than eight times the average recorded annually between 2015 and 2024. And according to the Wildlife Society, those incidents resulted in 235 attacks that injured more than 100 people and left 13 dead.

Meanwhile, I was only able to find three fatal bear attacks on humans in the U.S. in 2025 — one in Florida and two in Arkansas. So while America definitely isn't short on bears, bear attacks are far more likely in Japan. Per the Wildlife Society, that's partly because conservation efforts have led the country's bear population to rebound, but the issue appears to be more than just a geometry problem. From the Wildlife Society:

Because Japan has a temperate climate with strong seasonality, these bears typically hibernate each winter. And before they hibernate, they eat anything they can get their paws on, relying heavily on acorns and beech nuts in the fall. But in 2025, there was a mass failure in acorn and beechnut production, so bears, including mothers and cubs, had to travel farther into unknown territories to find food.

Declining rural populations also appear to be a factor, as Masahiro Ohnishi, principal research scientist at the Wildlife Management Office in Japan, told TWS. "Farms and orchards have been abandoned by many farmers because they don't have successors to take care of them," Ohnishi said. "And those resources have become food for many species, including bears, deer and boars." Ohnishi also pointed to the declining popularity of hunting in Japan, saying, "The average hunter age has been around 65 years old for many years."

Still, there's another factor at play — human-caused climate change. Previous studies have already connected climate change and increased contact between humans and wild animals, and bears that are used to gorging themselves on beechnuts before hibernating are going to find other food sources if a changing climate causes more crops to fail. The good news is, Japan's Forestry Agency says to expect a better harvest this year.