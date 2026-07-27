Honda Wants To Bring Back The Crosstour

Happy Monday! It's July 27, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Honda's desire for a revived Crosstour, and Porsche's new round of job cuts. We'll also look at Waymo ending things with Uber, and Audi's plans for the rest of 2026.

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