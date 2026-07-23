Toyota Fixed The Crown's Two-Tone Paint You Thought Was Ugly

When Toyota brought the Crown to the United States, consensus among reviews was clear: It was a weird little crossover-sedan-thing with some neat dual-tone paint and a price tag that sounded more Lexus than Toyota. Buyers weren't always sold on the exact implementation of the dual-tone paint, so for 2027 Toyota has fixed it, and it does look a little more normal. There's a re-shuffle of features from the upper models, and it gets paddle shifters, in case you want to pretend your big fastback is a GT3 car.

Most of the changes the Crown gets for 2027 are small. The Limited trim gets a couple of connected-car features previously reserved for the Platinum trim, namely digital key compatibility and Toyota's Traffic Jam Assist hands-free low-speed driver-assist system (yes, that's part of a subscription), and all trims get a very slightly worked-over rear bumper. The non-Platinum trims also get Toyota's fourth-gen hybrid system, though it actually loses one mile per gallon combined in EPA estimates relative to the 2026 model.