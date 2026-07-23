Missing Pan Am Flight Crash Site Found Hidden 2,000 Feet Below The Atlantic's Surface 75 Years Later

Matthews' began research on the Clipper Endeavor in 2019, rifling through investigation and accident reports from the crash, while conducting several surveys off the coast of San Juan. The most crucial item he was able to find was a chart map created by US Air Force pilots who had witnessed the crash and was used at the time to guide rescue crews to the scene.

Emotional testimony from survivors in those reports spoke of the fear some passengers had with exiting the plane after it had crashed into the waters, believing it was infested with sharks and barracudas. Language barriers and a lack of guidance as to what to do in case of an emergency like this left most of those lives in their own hands (inspiring today's safety guidances on flights). While some left the plane for safety — likely having realized the other option was drowning with it — many remained. Accounts say the main cabin was only afloat for about three minutes before it plunged into the depths of the ocean.

The search for Clipper Endeavor had garnered enough attention that it earned Matthews and his crew a chance to work with Josh Gates of Discovery Channel's "Expedition Unknown," for an episode that aired in October of 2024. That crew would later rejoin the search team to film what will become an upcoming episode on its actual discovery.