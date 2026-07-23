I'm Looking To Replace My Old Mustang Droptop! What Car Should I Buy?

Zack is from central Pennsylvania, and is looking to finally replace his automatic, four cylinder, '93 Mustang convertible with something a bit more modern and a bit more comfortable. The only firm requirements are open top, three pedals, and front airbags. With a budget up to $13,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

Looking to replace my deathly slow but charming '93 Mustang LX convertible (2.3L, auto) with a newer, manual transmission, more fun convertible. I have a '20 Ioniq Hybrid as my daily so this will be my weekend fun car.

Per my fiancé's request, it must have at least dual front airbags. Must be a manual. Must be spacious enough for my 6' 3", 280#, all legs body (I just barely fit in an NA Miata, but get too cramped after 1-2 hours). I want another convertible, but a targa-top or removeable hardtop works too. Doesn't need to be crazy fast, but has to be fun. I'm torn between a two seater for maximum fun, or a four seater for the extra luggage space. It needs to be reliable enough for weekend road trips, but it won't be a daily driver so it can be a more demanding car. Not wanting a fixer-upper, but a ready to drive modern classic I can maintain and enjoy. I like Radwood era stuff but it certainly doesn't need to be that old. Max budget is about $13,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $13,000

Location: Central, Pennsylvania

Daily Driver: No, weekend fun car

Wants: Manual, open top, reasonably reliable

Doesn't want: Something too small for his larger frame