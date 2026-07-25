This Is What It Looks Like Inside An Engine At 14,000 RPM

If you're reading Jalopnik, you probably know how an engine works: Suck, squeeze, bang, blow. Intake valves open as the piston moves down in the cylinder, suck. Valves close as the piston rises, squeeze, until a bang ignites the fuel-air mixture and sends the piston down again. Exhaust valves open and the piston rises one last time to blow out the exhaust gases, and you're ready to start again. But have you ever wondered what it looks like inside a screaming sportbike engine on the pipe?

Someone over at iHeartMedia clearly did, because I stumbled across a pair of videos from 2010 on the network's now-defunct auto-specific YouTube channel that were shot inside the engine of a then-current BMW S1000R. One shows the view from inside the head, with intake and exhaust valves tapping away, while the other shows the valves opening and closing from inside two of the bike's cylinders.