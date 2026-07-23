4 Econoboxes That Keep Getting Modified Into Limos

The Yugo GV is widely regarded by automotive enthusiasts — and anyone who had the misfortune of owning one, really — as one of the worst cars ever sold on American shores in the 1980s. Built in Serbia, under a crumbling Yugoslavian regime, the Yugo was a prime example of industrial minimalism. It is slow, unsafe, and unreliable. Yet, a talented enthusiast in the tiny town of Pierz, Minnesota, decided that the Yugo was the perfect canvas for a stretch limo. When it was posted for sale for $3,500 on Facebook Marketplace, this Yugo limousine became a hilarious testament to what happens when classic American hot-rod culture collides with Cold War economic leftovers. He wasn't the only one, either, as you will find multiple Yugo limousines peppered over the internet, including this six-wheeled contraption we found on Reddit.

In this case, the builder took two practically brand-new Yugo GVs with odometers hovering near zero. He split both of them and welded them together. To ensure nobody missed this monument to Balkan-American relations, one side of the car was painted blue and the other green, with a long flame decal separating them from the brown top. It is nothing like the process regular cars undergo to be turned into stretch limos. Beyond the extensive metal stretching, though, the car's mechanicals remained completely stock. That means the poor, factory spec 1.1-liter engine and 5-speed manual transmission were suddenly tasked with lugging around twice the curb weight they were engineered for. Before old age forced the builder to relegate the car to a barn, the "Communist Cadillac" reportedly racked up over 43,000 miles.