Have A Road Trip Rule About Not Picking Up Hitchhikers? Statistics Show They're The Ones In Danger

It makes sense, when you logic it out. The hitchhiker — often alone, usually with few other transit options if this is what they've resorted to — is suddenly not only face-to-face with a complete stranger but locked in a car with them. The power dynamic there tilts firmly in favor of the driver, and it's no surprise that many folks who pick up hitchhikers do so for unscrupulous reasons. Demands of payment for rides aren't uncommon, and those drivers often aren't asking for cash.

The study – "Lost Highways: An Examination of the Question of Risk Involved in Sexual Homicides of Hitchhiking Victims" — looked at data from the Sexual Homicide International Database (SHIelD). It found:

The results, based on the use of bivariate and multivariate statistics, indicate that offenders view hitchhiking victims as opportunities for confinement without physical restraint, often engaging in sexual acts and theft.

If you're a driver, rest easy knowing that you're likely not at risk from the marauding hordes of hitchhikers you likely see on your daily commute. The fact that you think you are, though, means you may well be a good person to start picking people up — if you're not out to harm them, you're better than many drivers out there on the road. It's the hitchers who are at the real risk, so maybe give a ride to the next one you see. You may be saving them from something far worse.