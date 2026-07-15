Drive-Thru Bans Are Increasing, But Then, So Are Drive-Thrus Themselves

It's become something like a Whack-a-Mole nightmare: Drive-thru restaurants are popping up across the country in ever-larger numbers, despite more and more cities trying to drop the hammer on new drive-thru construction. Now, there doesn't seem to be a national database of drive-thru restaurants in the U.S., but we can still find real-world data to show their growth. For example, the country counted an estimated 215,000 fast-food restaurants as of 2025. That represents a 20,000-store increase since 2020 — and 68% of fast-food outlets include drive-thrus (via Actowiz). Some relatively new players to the drive-thru game are expanding their presence, too. Chipotle is a case in point. The company opened its 1,000th drive-thru "Chipotlane" store in 2024 and added another 257 in 2025.

On the other side of the battle are local and state governments like the one in Culver City, California. The town's last drive-thru opened in 1997, but when In-N-Out — one of your favorite Drive-Thru restaurants — came a-calling this year with plans to open a location with a 26-car drive-thru, the city was quick to respond. A 45-day moratorium on drive-thru construction was the first step, and when this article was published, the Culver City government was considering both an extended — but still temporary — pause and an outright permanent ban. Nor is this only a West Coast thing. Atlanta has also banned drive-thrus in its BeltLine area, with nearby Tucker, Georgia, recently shifting its moratorium to a full ban, too.