House Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent Could Be Good For Your Sleep And Potentially Preventing Fatal Crashes

This week, the U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on a bill that could make daylight saving time a permanent fixture for the country. No longer will most Americans be a slave to changing every digital clock in the house twice a year, and studies find that the country could benefit in preventing some fatal crashes associated with the lost hour in the spring time change.

Called the "Sunshine Protection Act of 2025," Reuters reported the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 48-1 in favor of nixing the twice-a-year practice and moving to a permanent year-round daylight saving time. The act is a short read that basically repeals the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which had established the practice of every state and time zone observing daylight saving time. In this iteration of the bill, states also have the option to opt out of the practice if they so desire.

There's been a lot of discourse with how time is observed in the United States since the Calder Act in 1918 which introduced the practice of daylight saving time. At one point, states were able to adopt the practice if they wanted to. The idea was forced later in 1966 with the Uniform Time Act because the time changes were kinda everywhere and made travel and the movement of goods across the country near unbearable. Not everyone appreciated a forced time change though, so in 1972, the 1966 act was amended to allow states to opt out. Arizona and Hawaii were the only two states to take advantage of getting out of daylight saving time, instead practicing Standard Time year-round. U.S. territories Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands have also followed suit.

Maybe those states have the right idea, as a prominent argument surrounding daylight saving time's twice-a-year clock adjustment has been how it affects drivers, and recent studies have shown it has been rather deadly.