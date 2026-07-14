Here's What Audi's TT Badge Actually Means (And No, It's Not Twin Turbo)

The Audi TT's somewhat controversial name has two meanings, and "twin turbo" isn't one of them. Interestingly, the official and unofficial meanings of the TT badge were penned by the same man. The official TT badge pays homage to a legendary motorcycle race that began in 1907: the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy. The Tourist Trophy, or TT race, was where the production Audi TT got its name. As to why it was named after that, we have to go back to the pre-war era.

Before Audi became the German premium brand we know today, it was part of Auto Union AG, a merger formed in 1932 by Audiwerke, Horchwerke, DKW, and Wanderer (hence the four interlocking rings logo). DKW had the strongest link to racing, and its cars competed in four-wheel Tourist Trophy racing in the 1930s. Volkswagen acquired Auto Union in 1965 and merged the German auto brand NSU with Auto Union in 1969. NSU machines competed at the inaugural Isle of Man TT and continued to do so until the 1930s, further cementing the Touring Trophy DNA within the union.

Audi TT designer Freeman Thomas doodled a tiny sketch of a two-seat convertible sports car while on a business trip in Germany in 1994. J Mays, then Audi's head of design, saw the sketch and took it to VW CEO Dr. Ferdinand Piech, and their support led to the car showing up at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show. Thomas needed a name for his concept car, so he borrowed it from the vintage NSU TT racing car, and an icon was born.