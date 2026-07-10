500-HP Viper-V10-Powered Motorcycle Is Up For Sale If You Dare

The Dodge Tomahawk always rubbed me the wrong way. It's not the idea of a motorcycle wrapped around an enormous car engine that bothered me, but the fact that it has four wheels. Allen Millyard agreed with that assessment and built a proper two-wheeled, Viper-powered motorcycle of his own. And now, it can be yours, as it's going up for auction at the end of July.

I wouldn't trust just anyone with a one-off custom bike build, especially one built around a Viper engine. At 700 pounds, the engine alone weighs more than many motorcycles, and the entire bike weighs closer to 1,300, according to Silodrome, but this is Allen Millyard we're talking about. I've inspected his work up close at the Barber Museum, and I couldn't even find the seams where he grafted a second cylinder head onto a Kawasaki inline-4 to turn it into a V8. I'd trust his meticulous attention to detail far more than anyone else building motorcycles in a shed.

No such work was necessary on the Viper engine, which is already big enough and has an appropriate number of cylinders, even for Millyard. The rest of the motorcycle is literally bolted onto the engine itself, with subframes supporting the custom-made front fork as well as the back of the bike, including a beefy single-sided swingarm.