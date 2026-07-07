This Adorable Minibot Could Be The Future Of Cleaning Oil Spills More Effectively

In one of the videos provided with RMIT University's paper on the robot, it demonstrates how the filter works with a simple setup" the filter is on the end of a long hose that is fitted to a container in a way to create a vacuum. Another bottle is filled with water and and oil substance. When the vacuum is engaged, the filter is placed into the oil-water solution and began collecting the oil from the water, effectively just vacuums the oil off of the water's surface. According to the paper the minibot is currently 97 percent effective at cleaning an oily contaminant. Even with that three-percent difference from perfection, that's mighty impressive when compared to other solutions.

Most oil clean-up solutions have gravitated towards adding chemicals to the water and oil that helps break down the oil into little droplets, but according to RMIT University that can also put PFA contaminants into the water. There's also the option of just straight up burning oil off the surface of the water, which I think is self-explanatory on how terrible that is for the environment. Cleaner alternatives do exist, like the use of booms to keep spilled oil in a specific area so as not to spread, or skimming, where large boats try to skim the oil off the ocean's surface. There's even been efforts where they use mats made of human hair, which is naturally great at collecting oil but these are not quite as effective as their more harmful alternatives.

Yet the minibot does something none of the current alternatives really allow for, aside from a better clean up. It collects the spilled oil that can then actually be repurposed or used rather than wasted.