Here's How Much A 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 Has Depreciated In 5 Years
The Bentley Bentayga first arrived in 2015, powered by a mighty W12. A lighter, more usable twin-turbo V8 joined the lineup in 2018. The 6.0-liter W12 Bentayga is long gone, and the 542-horsepower V8 now carries the lineup. With a starting price of around $180,000 when new, the 2021 Bentayga V8 sits firmly in the premium luxury SUV segment, but five years of depreciation have made it a very different proposition. According to J.D. Power, a 2021 Bentayga V8 that stickered at $177,000 now carries an average retail value of $114,800, with rough examples dipping to $95,600 and the great-condition cars commanding $134,900. Against the base MSRP, that average value works out to a loss of roughly $62,200, or about 35% in five years. Meanwhile, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) pegs private-party values for a good-condition 2021 V8 Bentayga between $107,000 and $119,000. Classic.com confirms these estimates, showing that the average 2021 V8 Bentayga usually sells for between $100,000 and $120,000.
However, real-world losses could be even bigger for owners who opted for the pricier W12 that later joined the V8 for the 2021 model year along with a plug-in hybrid — especially because almost nobody bought a Bentayga without options. Across all three trims, CarEdge estimates that an as-equipped 2021 SUV that cost $224,333 new now has a value of $122,094. That means that a typical first owner of a high-spec 2021 Bentayga watched more than $100,000 evaporate over the last five years. Meanwhile, iSeeCars says the Bentayga sheds 42.7% of its value over five years — roughly in line with the 43.6% segment average. However you slice it, that's a six-figure hit — catastrophic for the first owner. But is it an opportunity for you?
Why did the 2021 Bentayga lose so much value?
The high-end luxury SUV segment has always been defined by steep initial prices and options packages that rarely translate to the second-hand market. Two years ago, we covered a story of one W12 Bentayga owner paying $2,300 per month in depreciation alone, and the car in question had almost $60,000 in paint and options. Bentley's own First Edition package — which bundled the Naim audio system, Touring Specification, and Dynamic Ride — pushed the V8 Bentayga's MSRP from $177,000 to $219,430 – a $42,430 premium. The Mulliner Driving Specification alone added $15,515.
The thing is, someone ordering a brand-new, high-spec Bentayga isn't sweating dollar amounts the way a second-hand shopper is. As iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer explained in Forbes' coverage of the firm's depreciation study, "the used car market doesn't prioritize those traits to the same degree." A used buyer of a five-year-old Bentley faces servicing costs — nearly $2,000 a year on average, according to CarEdge — without the safety net of the three-year factory warranty.
The Bentayga has also been Bentley's best-selling model year after year, accounting for 40% of the brand's global sales in 2021, which means it isn't rare, and abundant supply drives used prices down further. Not to mention, the competition within this segment is strong, and the Bentayga shares plenty of hardware with the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne – a fact that doesn't sit well with buyers paying Bentley money — which further drives prices down as the vehicles age.
Is a used 2021 Bentayga V8 worth it now?
While buying a brand-new 2021 Bentley Bentayga wasn't exactly a sound financial decision, buying one with five years' worth of depreciation already in the rearview mirror is a different proposition. CarEdge even rates the 2021 model year as one of the better values in the Bentayga range, since the steepest part of the depreciation curve is already behind it.
When we asked our readers which new cars are great value options, we also noted that value is relative. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is often viewed as a Bentayga competitor, yet it costs twice as much when new. In 2026, there are used 2021 Bentaygas with asking prices under $100,000 listed for sale — almost one-fifth of the price of a new Cullinan. Suddenly, the numbers are starting to look somewhat more bearable. Whatever you do, go in with your eyes open. The factory warranty is long gone, and while purchase prices have gone south, running costs move in the opposite direction as the car ages. A single out-of-warranty repair on an SUV this complex can sting. Smart money buys the cleanest, best-documented example it can find and lets the first owner's $100,000 pay for the badge.