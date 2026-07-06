Here's How Much A 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Bentley Bentayga first arrived in 2015, powered by a mighty W12. A lighter, more usable twin-turbo V8 joined the lineup in 2018. The 6.0-liter W12 Bentayga is long gone, and the 542-horsepower V8 now carries the lineup. With a starting price of around $180,000 when new, the 2021 Bentayga V8 sits firmly in the premium luxury SUV segment, but five years of depreciation have made it a very different proposition. According to J.D. Power, a 2021 Bentayga V8 that stickered at $177,000 now carries an average retail value of $114,800, with rough examples dipping to $95,600 and the great-condition cars commanding $134,900. Against the base MSRP, that average value works out to a loss of roughly $62,200, or about 35% in five years. Meanwhile, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) pegs private-party values for a good-condition 2021 V8 Bentayga between $107,000 and $119,000. Classic.com confirms these estimates, showing that the average 2021 V8 Bentayga usually sells for between $100,000 and $120,000.

However, real-world losses could be even bigger for owners who opted for the pricier W12 that later joined the V8 for the 2021 model year along with a plug-in hybrid — especially because almost nobody bought a Bentayga without options. Across all three trims, CarEdge estimates that an as-equipped 2021 SUV that cost $224,333 new now has a value of $122,094. That means that a typical first owner of a high-spec 2021 Bentayga watched more than $100,000 evaporate over the last five years. Meanwhile, iSeeCars says the Bentayga sheds 42.7% of its value over five years — roughly in line with the 43.6% segment average. However you slice it, that's a six-figure hit — catastrophic for the first owner. But is it an opportunity for you?