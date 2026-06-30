What Car Is More Than Ready For A New Generation?

When you're in this business long enough, you get use to seeing the same press pictures over, and over, and over again. You try not to reuse too many of them, but after a while, it's like seeing an old friend. The current generation of MX-5 came out in 2014! That's right, this face has been smiling at enthusiasts on the road since the Obama administration, with almost no design changes to speak of since then, and you've probably been seeing the same Mazda press photos online that whole time.

The Miata is about to enter middle school, but it's not alone in being an elderly model. The only two minivans worth a damn — the Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Odyssey — have been out since their debuts in 2017, and neither have a new generation in sight.

Come on people! Fiberglass is so versatile, don't leave us hanging. Don't we, the car buying public, deserve a little bit of variety on our roads? Let me know in the comments below, and I'll round up the best answers later this week.