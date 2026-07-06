118,000 HP To Reach 67 MPH: The HSC Francisco Is The Fastest Passenger Ship In Service
When was the last time a 67 mph top speed felt fast in the automotive world? The 1930s? In a car, 67 mph is a cruising speed on most highways around the world, and yet it's absolutely blistering for a large passenger ship. For a big people-hauling boat to reach what is barely over the speed limit on most U.S. highways, they need enormous amounts of power. So much that the numbers start to boggle the mind. For example, the fastest passenger ship in the world is the HSC Francisco, made in Australia, and it uses the 59,000 horsepower GE LM2500 gas turbine jet engine.. Two of them.
You read that right. The big HSC Francisco has a grand total of 118,000 horsepower. Those monstrous jet engines power two Wartsila LJX 1720 SR axial waterjets, which are capable of giving it that 67 mph top speed. That might not seem fast, but on the water in a massive 325-foot-long ship loaded with hundreds of passengers, cars, and even a couple of shops, that's really flippin' quick.
You need a whole lot of power to make such a massive ship move quickly
Named after Pope Francis, the HSC Francisco is owned by the Argentine ferry company, Buquebus, although it was built by the Australian shipyard Incat, in Hobart, Tasmania. It's primarily used on the 140-mile route across the Rio de la Plata, between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Montevideo, Uruguay. The Francisco is a massive vessel, capable of holding up to 1,024 people and 150 cars. But to keep all of those people comfortable on the water, it has a duty-free shop, a bar, and even a first-class lounge. So it's like a floating, high-speed airport terminal.
That's a whole lot of weight to push through water, which is why it needs such massively powerful propulsion systems to reach anywhere near its 67 mph top speed. So it's no surprise that Incat used GE LM2500 turbines to power its waterjets. Not only does each one have as much power as 33 Bugatti Tourbillons, but it's also a durable, reliable engine. The LM2500 family of engines has been in constant development for over 50 years, with the first one coming in 1969. And while the current engines are far more advanced, the continuous development has led to impressive reliability. According to GE, the LM2500 family of engines has a +99% record of reliability. and it's used in 95% of the gas-powered turbine ships in the U.S. Naval fleet.
But those turbines are useless unless they power something that can propel the massive HSC Francisco. For that, the ship uses two Warsila LJX 1720 SR axial waterjets. Each of those waterjets disperses 24,000 liters of water per second, so you can see how the jumbo jet of ferries can be so fast.
It isn't just power, though
When cars are massively powerful, the trick is putting that power down. A twin-turbo V8 is useless if the car just shreds its tires to pieces. The same goes for a massive boat. You can have all the power in the world, but if the ship isn't designed correctly, it either won't go as quickly as it can or it can get dangerous. But the HSC Francisco is a cleverly designed catamaran, so it can take advantage of all of its power, allowing it to reach its record-breaking top speed.
The wave-piercing catamaran design allows the Francisco to slice through the water at speed, while remaining stable. The inherent stability of the catamaran design is hugely helpful for reaching such speeds without making passengers queasy. It also helps with packaging, as the two hulls are where the Francisco stores its liquified natural gas (LNG) tanks, to help maximize passenger space above. There are four tiers to the Francisco's passenger space, with the bottom tier for car storage, tier two for economy-class seating, duty-free shipping, toilets, and a bar, and tier three for mostly the first-class and VIP lounges. While single-hull designs can handle massive weight and multi-tier designs, as many cruise ships do, the twin-hull design allows the Francisco to handle both the payload and the speed.
Records are meant to be broken, though. So it will be interesting to see if any other ship can best the HSC Francisco's speed records. Until then, its 67 mph top speed will reign supreme, thanks to its monstrous engines and clever design. If you're ever in Buenos Aires, try taking a ride on this ferry, because it isn't a normal ferry. It could be one of the most interesting maritime experiences you'll find.