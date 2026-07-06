118,000 HP To Reach 67 MPH: The HSC Francisco Is The Fastest Passenger Ship In Service

Named after Pope Francis, the HSC Francisco is owned by the Argentine ferry company, Buquebus, although it was built by the Australian shipyard Incat, in Hobart, Tasmania. It's primarily used on the 140-mile route across the Rio de la Plata, between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Montevideo, Uruguay. The Francisco is a massive vessel, capable of holding up to 1,024 people and 150 cars. But to keep all of those people comfortable on the water, it has a duty-free shop, a bar, and even a first-class lounge. So it's like a floating, high-speed airport terminal.

That's a whole lot of weight to push through water, which is why it needs such massively powerful propulsion systems to reach anywhere near its 67 mph top speed. So it's no surprise that Incat used GE LM2500 turbines to power its waterjets. Not only does each one have as much power as 33 Bugatti Tourbillons, but it's also a durable, reliable engine. The LM2500 family of engines has been in constant development for over 50 years, with the first one coming in 1969. And while the current engines are far more advanced, the continuous development has led to impressive reliability. According to GE, the LM2500 family of engines has a +99% record of reliability. and it's used in 95% of the gas-powered turbine ships in the U.S. Naval fleet.

But those turbines are useless unless they power something that can propel the massive HSC Francisco. For that, the ship uses two Warsila LJX 1720 SR axial waterjets. Each of those waterjets disperses 24,000 liters of water per second, so you can see how the jumbo jet of ferries can be so fast.